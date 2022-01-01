Charlestown restaurants you'll love

Must-try Charlestown restaurants

Street Bistro image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Street Bistro

83 Main street, Boston

Avg 4 (12 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Arugula Salad$14.00
Cauliflower, brussel spouts, roasted carrots, avocado, baby kale, vegan kimchee, cucumber, cilantro, red onion, hummus
Caesar Salad$14.00
romaine, parmesan, croutons
Roasted Cauliflower Soup$8.00
croutons, chives, parmesan, bacon, crumbles, truffle
More about Street Bistro
Monument Restaurant & Tavern image

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Monument Restaurant & Tavern

251 Main Street, Boston

Avg 4.7 (5248 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chunky Guacamole.$13.00
Gluten Free. Vegetarian.
Chunky avocado, tajin seasoned chips.
Lemon Rosemary Wings.$15.00
Gluten Free. Lemon rosemary with buttermilk dressing.
Smash Burger.$17.00
Two prime beef patties, griddled onions, American cheese, special sauce, lettuce, tomato, shaved red onions, grillo's pickles, griddled potato bun.
More about Monument Restaurant & Tavern
Brewer's Fork image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Brewer's Fork

7 Moulton St, Charlestown

Avg 4.6 (573 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Sausage$17.00
fennel sausage, ricotta, pickled peppers, tomato sauce & mozzarella
Marge$16.00
tomato sauce & mozzarella, basil, cali evoo
Meatball$17.00
meatballs, tomato sauce & mozzarella
More about Brewer's Fork
Tatte Bakery | Charlestown image

 

Tatte Bakery | Charlestown

40 Warren Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Matcha Latte
Mem tea premium grade matcha with steamed milk and topped with microfoam.
Contains: Dairy
Linzer Cookie$3.00
Sandwich cookies made with our signature butter cookie dough, filled with housemade jam, dusted with powdered sugar.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
Breakfast Sandwich$9.75
Eggs your style, Vermont cheddar, and applewood smoked bacon on housemade sourdough.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
More about Tatte Bakery | Charlestown
NU Kitchen image

 

NU Kitchen

195 Washington Street, Somerville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Buddha Bowl$10.49
Organic quinoa and brown rice topped with marinated oyster mushrooms, sweet potato, steamed spinach, pickled carrots, avocado, scallions, sesame seeds, and our garlic ginger sauce.
Turkey Bacon Avocado Wrap$10.99
Turkey, bacon, avocado topped with fresh cilantro, crisp romaine, and our chipotle mayo.
Turkey Avocado Panini$10.99
Roasted turkey, fresh sliced avocado, pickled onions, melted mozzarella, baby spinach, and chipotle on crisp flatbread.
More about NU Kitchen
Pier 6 image

 

Pier 6

1 8th Street, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Blackened Swordfish Tacos$16.00
avocado lime crema, jicama slaw
Fried Goat Cheese$15.00
mixed greens, fried goat cheese, strawberries, sliced almonds, vinaigrette
Chopped Mediterranean$14.00
romaine, baby watercress, cucumbers, tomatoes, avocado, carrots, chickpeas, red onions, olives, greek vinaigrette 
More about Pier 6
The Shop at Dovetail image

 

The Shop at Dovetail

1 First Avenue, Charlestown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Chocolate Chunk Cookie$4.00
tcho 68% bittersweet chocolate, malden sea salt, oats, whole wheat flour
Market Veggie Cubano$11.00
local pepper, japanese eggplant, squash, zucchini, shiitake mushroom, gruyere, house-made dill pickle, chipotle aioli, pressed on a sesame torta
Spicy Italian$13.00
new england charcuterie genoa and coppa, biellese mortadella, provolone, hot pepper relish, shredded lettuce, red wine vinaigrette, iggy's ciabatta
More about The Shop at Dovetail
AA image

 

AA

19 Austin St, Charlestown

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Orange 2 Liter
Cheese Breadsticks
French Fries$3.19
More about AA
Dovetail Restaurant image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES • CHEESE

Dovetail Restaurant

1 6th Street, Charlestown

Avg 4.7 (31 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Rigatoni with Sausage Ragu$24.00
house sausage, fennel, tomato, pecorino
Roasted Atlantic Cod Chowder$29.00
crispy fondant potatoes, braised turnips, bf bacon, celery, onion, garlic, parmesan-parsley bread crumbs
Seared Steak Frites$25.00
choice of elite prime flatiron or N.E.F.F. grass fed ny strip, house-made french fries, roasted rosemary garlic, watercress salad
More about Dovetail Restaurant
Style Cafe - Charlestown image

FRENCH FRIES

Style Cafe - Charlestown

197 8th St, Charlestown

Avg 4.4 (279 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Fresh Brewed Coffee
Chicken Burrito$8.25
Iced Dark Roasted Coffee
More about Style Cafe - Charlestown
Sweet Rice image

 

Sweet Rice

187 Main St, Charlestown

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Pad Thai DN
Stir-fried rice noodles with egg, bean sprouts, scallions, and ground peanuts
Drunken Noodle DN **
Stir-fried flat rice noodles with red peppers, string beans, onions, bamboo shoots, bean sprouts, garlic, and basil
Berry Crab Rangoon$6.95
Cream cheese, crabmeat, cranberry, blueberry
More about Sweet Rice
Rita’s Catering image

 

Rita’s Catering

1 Constitution Rd, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Fruit Cup$4.50
Raspberry, Blackberry, Melon, Strawberry, Blueberry, Grape, Pineapple.
Grilled Asian Beef Over Baby Kale Salad with Citrus (GF,DF)$13.95
(GF,DF) Soy-Ginger Marinated Beef with Baby Kale, Cabbage & Cashews. Garnished with Orange Segments
Caesar Salad (V)$9.95
(V) Romaine lettuce with Grated Parmesan Cheese, Garlic Herbed Croutons, Caesar Dressing (no anchovies)
More about Rita’s Catering
Sorelle–Charlestown image

 

Sorelle–Charlestown

100 City Square, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Egg White Avocado Bagel Sandwich$6.25
Egg white, avocado, tomato & swiss cheese on a toasted bagel
Chicken Cobb Salad$9.75
romaine, chicken, avocado, bacon, egg, tomato, bleu cheese
Southwestern Chicken$9.75
bacon, avocado, cheddar, greens, tomato, red onion, chipotle, CIABATTA
More about Sorelle–Charlestown
Warren Tavern image

SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Warren Tavern

2 Pleasant Street, Charlestown

Avg 4.4 (1756 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
*City Square Burger$16.00
flat-top burger, american cheese, sauteed onions, onion rings, tavern special sauce, lettuce, tomato
New England Clam Chowder$8.00
congratulations, you have found the best chowder
Chicken Tenders$13.00
buttermilk fried chicken - choose plain or buffalo style
More about Warren Tavern
Restaurant banner

 

Boston Cigar Company

83 main street, CHARLESTOWN

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Boston Cigar Company
Main pic

 

Sullivans Public House

85 Main Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Sullivans Public House
Restaurant banner

 

Bunker Hill Restaurant

231 Bunker Hill Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Bunker Hill Restaurant
