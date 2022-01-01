Charlestown American restaurants you'll love

Monument Restaurant & Tavern image

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Monument Restaurant & Tavern

251 Main Street, Boston

Avg 4.7 (5248 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chunky Guacamole.$13.00
Gluten Free. Vegetarian.
Chunky avocado, tajin seasoned chips.
Lemon Rosemary Wings.$15.00
Gluten Free. Lemon rosemary with buttermilk dressing.
Smash Burger.$17.00
Two prime beef patties, griddled onions, American cheese, special sauce, lettuce, tomato, shaved red onions, grillo's pickles, griddled potato bun.
Pier 6 image

 

Pier 6

1 8th Street, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Blackened Swordfish Tacos$16.00
avocado lime crema, jicama slaw
Fried Goat Cheese$15.00
mixed greens, fried goat cheese, strawberries, sliced almonds, vinaigrette
Chopped Mediterranean$14.00
romaine, baby watercress, cucumbers, tomatoes, avocado, carrots, chickpeas, red onions, olives, greek vinaigrette 
Warren Tavern image

SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Warren Tavern

2 Pleasant Street, Charlestown

Avg 4.4 (1756 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
*City Square Burger$16.00
flat-top burger, american cheese, sauteed onions, onion rings, tavern special sauce, lettuce, tomato
New England Clam Chowder$8.00
congratulations, you have found the best chowder
Chicken Tenders$13.00
buttermilk fried chicken - choose plain or buffalo style
