Charlestown bars & lounges you'll love

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Monument Restaurant & Tavern
251 Main Street, Boston
|Popular items
|Chunky Guacamole.
|$13.00
Gluten Free. Vegetarian.
Chunky avocado, tajin seasoned chips.
|Lemon Rosemary Wings.
|$15.00
Gluten Free. Lemon rosemary with buttermilk dressing.
|Smash Burger.
|$17.00
Two prime beef patties, griddled onions, American cheese, special sauce, lettuce, tomato, shaved red onions, grillo's pickles, griddled potato bun.
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Brewer's Fork
7 Moulton St, Charlestown
|Popular items
|Sausage
|$17.00
fennel sausage, ricotta, pickled peppers, tomato sauce & mozzarella
|Marge
|$16.00
tomato sauce & mozzarella, basil, cali evoo
|Meatball
|$17.00
meatballs, tomato sauce & mozzarella
Pier 6
1 8th Street, Boston
|Popular items
|Blackened Swordfish Tacos
|$16.00
avocado lime crema, jicama slaw
|Fried Goat Cheese
|$15.00
mixed greens, fried goat cheese, strawberries, sliced almonds, vinaigrette
|Chopped Mediterranean
|$14.00
romaine, baby watercress, cucumbers, tomatoes, avocado, carrots, chickpeas, red onions, olives, greek vinaigrette
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES • CHEESE
Dovetail Restaurant
1 6th Street, Charlestown
|Popular items
|Rigatoni with Sausage Ragu
|$24.00
house sausage, fennel, tomato, pecorino
|Roasted Atlantic Cod Chowder
|$29.00
crispy fondant potatoes, braised turnips, bf bacon, celery, onion, garlic, parmesan-parsley bread crumbs
|Seared Steak Frites
|$25.00
choice of elite prime flatiron or N.E.F.F. grass fed ny strip, house-made french fries, roasted rosemary garlic, watercress salad
SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Warren Tavern
2 Pleasant Street, Charlestown
|Popular items
|*City Square Burger
|$16.00
flat-top burger, american cheese, sauteed onions, onion rings, tavern special sauce, lettuce, tomato
|New England Clam Chowder
|$8.00
congratulations, you have found the best chowder
|Chicken Tenders
|$13.00
buttermilk fried chicken - choose plain or buffalo style