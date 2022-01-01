Charlestown bars & lounges you'll love

Must-try bars & lounges in Charlestown

Monument Restaurant & Tavern image

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Monument Restaurant & Tavern

251 Main Street, Boston

Avg 4.7 (5248 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chunky Guacamole.$13.00
Gluten Free. Vegetarian.
Chunky avocado, tajin seasoned chips.
Lemon Rosemary Wings.$15.00
Gluten Free. Lemon rosemary with buttermilk dressing.
Smash Burger.$17.00
Two prime beef patties, griddled onions, American cheese, special sauce, lettuce, tomato, shaved red onions, grillo's pickles, griddled potato bun.
More about Monument Restaurant & Tavern
Brewer's Fork image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Brewer's Fork

7 Moulton St, Charlestown

Avg 4.6 (573 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Sausage$17.00
fennel sausage, ricotta, pickled peppers, tomato sauce & mozzarella
Marge$16.00
tomato sauce & mozzarella, basil, cali evoo
Meatball$17.00
meatballs, tomato sauce & mozzarella
More about Brewer's Fork
Pier 6 image

 

Pier 6

1 8th Street, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Blackened Swordfish Tacos$16.00
avocado lime crema, jicama slaw
Fried Goat Cheese$15.00
mixed greens, fried goat cheese, strawberries, sliced almonds, vinaigrette
Chopped Mediterranean$14.00
romaine, baby watercress, cucumbers, tomatoes, avocado, carrots, chickpeas, red onions, olives, greek vinaigrette 
More about Pier 6
Dovetail Restaurant image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES • CHEESE

Dovetail Restaurant

1 6th Street, Charlestown

Avg 4.7 (31 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Rigatoni with Sausage Ragu$24.00
house sausage, fennel, tomato, pecorino
Roasted Atlantic Cod Chowder$29.00
crispy fondant potatoes, braised turnips, bf bacon, celery, onion, garlic, parmesan-parsley bread crumbs
Seared Steak Frites$25.00
choice of elite prime flatiron or N.E.F.F. grass fed ny strip, house-made french fries, roasted rosemary garlic, watercress salad
More about Dovetail Restaurant
Warren Tavern image

SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Warren Tavern

2 Pleasant Street, Charlestown

Avg 4.4 (1756 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
*City Square Burger$16.00
flat-top burger, american cheese, sauteed onions, onion rings, tavern special sauce, lettuce, tomato
New England Clam Chowder$8.00
congratulations, you have found the best chowder
Chicken Tenders$13.00
buttermilk fried chicken - choose plain or buffalo style
More about Warren Tavern
Restaurant banner

 

Boston Cigar Company

83 main street, CHARLESTOWN

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Boston Cigar Company

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Charlestown

Salmon

Cake

Chicken Salad

Cookies

Cheeseburgers

Tacos

Chicken Sandwiches

Egg Sandwiches

