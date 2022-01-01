Charlestown cafés you'll love
Must-try cafés in Charlestown
More about Tatte Bakery | Charlestown
Tatte Bakery | Charlestown
40 Warren Street, Boston
|Popular items
|Croissant Breakfast Sandwich
|$11.00
Egg your style, Vermont cheddar, sliced tomato, avocado, and baby arugula on housemade croissant.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
|Cold Brew (Keg)
18-22 hour slow steeped coffee resulting in a smooth full-bodied brew with a higher level of caffeine and a bright refreshing taste
|Turkey BLAT
|$11.00
Turkey, applewood smoked bacon, bibb lettuce, avocado, sriracha mayonnaise, and tomato-onion relish on housemade multigrain.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy, Sesame
More about Style Cafe - Charlestown
FRENCH FRIES
Style Cafe - Charlestown
197 8th St, Charlestown
|Popular items
|Iced Dark Roasted Coffee
|Egg & Cheese
|$3.25
|Cuban Twist
|$8.95
More about Sorelle–Charlestown
Sorelle–Charlestown
100 City Square, Boston
|Popular items
|Egg White Avocado Bagel Sandwich
|$6.25
Egg white, avocado, tomato & swiss cheese on a toasted bagel
|Chicken, Provolone & Roasted Peppers
|$9.50
basil pesto, CIABATTA
|Southwestern Chicken
|$9.75
bacon, avocado, cheddar, greens, tomato, red onion, chipotle, CIABATTA