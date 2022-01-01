Charlestown sandwich spots you'll love
Must-try sandwich spots in Charlestown
More about Street Bistro
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Street Bistro
83 Main street, Boston
|Popular items
|Arugula Salad
|$14.00
Cauliflower, brussel spouts, roasted carrots, avocado, baby kale, vegan kimchee, cucumber, cilantro, red onion, hummus
|Caesar Salad
|$14.00
romaine, parmesan, croutons
|Roasted Cauliflower Soup
|$8.00
croutons, chives, parmesan, bacon, crumbles, truffle
More about The Shop at Dovetail
The Shop at Dovetail
1 First Avenue, Charlestown
|Popular items
|Chocolate Chunk Cookie
|$4.00
tcho 68% bittersweet chocolate, malden sea salt, oats, whole wheat flour
|Market Veggie Cubano
|$11.00
local pepper, japanese eggplant, squash, zucchini, shiitake mushroom, gruyere, house-made dill pickle, chipotle aioli, pressed on a sesame torta
|Spicy Italian
|$13.00
new england charcuterie genoa and coppa, biellese mortadella, provolone, hot pepper relish, shredded lettuce, red wine vinaigrette, iggy's ciabatta
More about Sorelle–Charlestown
Sorelle–Charlestown
100 City Square, Boston
|Popular items
|Egg White Avocado Bagel Sandwich
|$6.25
Egg white, avocado, tomato & swiss cheese on a toasted bagel
|Chicken, Provolone & Roasted Peppers
|$9.50
basil pesto, CIABATTA
|Southwestern Chicken
|$9.75
bacon, avocado, cheddar, greens, tomato, red onion, chipotle, CIABATTA