Charlestown sandwich spots you'll love

Toast

Must-try sandwich spots in Charlestown

Street Bistro image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Street Bistro

83 Main street, Boston

Avg 4 (12 reviews)
Arugula Salad$14.00
Cauliflower, brussel spouts, roasted carrots, avocado, baby kale, vegan kimchee, cucumber, cilantro, red onion, hummus
Caesar Salad$14.00
romaine, parmesan, croutons
Roasted Cauliflower Soup$8.00
croutons, chives, parmesan, bacon, crumbles, truffle
The Shop at Dovetail image

 

The Shop at Dovetail

1 First Avenue, Charlestown

No reviews yet
Chocolate Chunk Cookie$4.00
tcho 68% bittersweet chocolate, malden sea salt, oats, whole wheat flour
Market Veggie Cubano$11.00
local pepper, japanese eggplant, squash, zucchini, shiitake mushroom, gruyere, house-made dill pickle, chipotle aioli, pressed on a sesame torta
Spicy Italian$13.00
new england charcuterie genoa and coppa, biellese mortadella, provolone, hot pepper relish, shredded lettuce, red wine vinaigrette, iggy's ciabatta
Sorelle–Charlestown image

 

Sorelle–Charlestown

100 City Square, Boston

No reviews yet
Egg White Avocado Bagel Sandwich$6.25
Egg white, avocado, tomato & swiss cheese on a toasted bagel
Chicken, Provolone & Roasted Peppers$9.50
basil pesto, CIABATTA
Southwestern Chicken$9.75
bacon, avocado, cheddar, greens, tomato, red onion, chipotle, CIABATTA
