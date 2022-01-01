Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in Charlestown

Charlestown restaurants
Charlestown restaurants that serve burritos

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Monument Restaurant & Tavern

251 Main Street, Boston

Avg 4.7 (5248 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Steak Burrito.$18.00
Ancho Chile rubbed hanger steak, pico de gallo, tater tots, sriracha, fried eggs, served with smashed potatoes and avocado.
FRENCH FRIES

Style Cafe - Charlestown

197 8th St, Charlestown

Avg 4.4 (279 reviews)
Takeout
The Breakfast Burrito$8.50
Shrimp Burrito$9.95
Beef Burrito$9.95
SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Warren Tavern

2 Pleasant Street, Charlestown

Avg 4.4 (1756 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Breakfast Burrito$14.00
scrambled eggs, black beans, pico de gallo, jack cheese, spinach tortilla, home fries
Chicken Burrito Bowl$17.00
grilled cajun chicken with rice, black beans, corn, pico de gallo, sour cream, avocado, lettuce, cheddar cheese
