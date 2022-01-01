Cake in Charlestown

Go
Charlestown restaurants
Toast

Charlestown restaurants that serve cake

Street Bistro image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Street Bistro

83 Main street, Boston

Avg 4 (12 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Mountain Chocolate Cake$12.00
More about Street Bistro
Pier 6 image

 

Pier 6

1 8th Street, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crab Cake$15.00
chipotle aioli, micro greens, watermelon radish
More about Pier 6

Browse other tasty dishes in Charlestown

Egg Sandwiches

Tacos

Salmon

Cheeseburgers

Nachos

Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (342 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (43 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (64 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (32 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (366 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.4 (444 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (32 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (39 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (491 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston