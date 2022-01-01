Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chai lattes in Charlestown

Go
Charlestown restaurants
Toast

Charlestown restaurants that serve chai lattes

Tatte Bakery | Charlestown image

 

Tatte Bakery | Charlestown

40 Warren Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chai Latte
House made chai tea using black tea, warm cooking spices, and sugar. Mixed with equal parts milk and steamed.
Contains: Dairy
Iced Chai Latte
Housemade chai tea using black tea, warm cooking spices, and sugar. Mixed with equal parts milk and poured over ice.
Contains: Dairy
More about Tatte Bakery | Charlestown
Style Cafe - Charlestown image

FRENCH FRIES

Style Cafe - Charlestown

197 8th St, Charlestown

Avg 4.4 (279 reviews)
Takeout
Chai Latte
More about Style Cafe - Charlestown
Sorelle–Charlestown image

 

Sorelle–Charlestown

100 City Square, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Iced Chai Latte$3.50
Chai Spice Latte$3.25
Chai Spice Latte$3.25
More about Sorelle–Charlestown

Browse other tasty dishes in Charlestown

Fried Rice

Chicken Soup

Cake

Tuna Sandwiches

Quesadillas

Prosciutto

Quiche

Clams

Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (498 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (64 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (99 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (42 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (543 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (683 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (335 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (848 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston