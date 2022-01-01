Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheese fries in Charlestown

Go
Charlestown restaurants
Toast

Charlestown restaurants that serve cheese fries

Pier 6 image

 

Pier 6

1 8th Street, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Goat Cheese$15.00
mixed greens, fried goat cheese, strawberries, sliced almonds, vinaigrette
More about Pier 6
Warren Tavern image

SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Warren Tavern

2 Pleasant Street, Charlestown

Avg 4.4 (1756 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Kids Grilled Cheese + Fries$7.00
More about Warren Tavern

Browse other tasty dishes in Charlestown

French Toast

Waffles

Scallops

Pretzels

Tuna Sandwiches

Lobsters

Cobb Salad

Pancakes

Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (498 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (64 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (99 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (42 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (543 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (683 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (335 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (848 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston