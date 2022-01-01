Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chili in Charlestown

Go
Charlestown restaurants
Toast

Charlestown restaurants that serve chili

Monument Restaurant & Tavern image

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Monument Restaurant & Tavern

251 Main Street, Boston

Avg 4.7 (5248 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Ancho Chili Wings.$15.00
Gluten Free. Spicy ancho chili served with blue cheese.
More about Monument Restaurant & Tavern
Item pic

 

The Shop at Dovetail

1 First Avenue, Charlestown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Black Bean and Andouille Chili (1QT)$16.00
black beans, bell pepper, onion, garlic, andouille sausage, tomato, jalapeño, white wine, fennel, carrot, spices
More about The Shop at Dovetail
Dovetail Restaurant image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES • CHEESE

Dovetail Restaurant

1 6th Street, Charlestown

Avg 4.7 (31 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chili-Lime Peanuts$6.00
lime zest, chili powder
More about Dovetail Restaurant
Style Cafe - Charlestown image

FRENCH FRIES

Style Cafe - Charlestown

197 8th St, Charlestown

Avg 4.4 (279 reviews)
Takeout
Beef Chili (12oz)$5.95
More about Style Cafe - Charlestown
Item pic

 

Sorelle–Charlestown

100 City Square, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Three Bean & Beef Chili Soup Lg$6.25
Three Bean & Beef Chili Soup Sm$5.25
Call for Soup du Jour. Vegetarian option available.
More about Sorelle–Charlestown

Browse other tasty dishes in Charlestown

Salmon Sandwiches

Clams

French Fries

Grilled Chicken

Avocado Sandwiches

Greek Salad

Turkey Bacon

Tuna Sandwiches

Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (498 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (64 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (99 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (42 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (543 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (683 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (335 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (848 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston