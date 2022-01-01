Chili in Charlestown
Charlestown restaurants that serve chili
Monument Restaurant & Tavern
251 Main Street, Boston
|Ancho Chili Wings.
|$15.00
Gluten Free. Spicy ancho chili served with blue cheese.
The Shop at Dovetail
1 First Avenue, Charlestown
|Black Bean and Andouille Chili (1QT)
|$16.00
black beans, bell pepper, onion, garlic, andouille sausage, tomato, jalapeño, white wine, fennel, carrot, spices
Dovetail Restaurant
1 6th Street, Charlestown
|Chili-Lime Peanuts
|$6.00
lime zest, chili powder
Style Cafe - Charlestown
197 8th St, Charlestown
|Beef Chili (12oz)
|$5.95