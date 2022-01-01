Cookies in Charlestown

Chocolate Chunk Cookie image

 

The Shop at Dovetail

1 First Avenue, Charlestown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chocolate Chunk Cookie$4.00
tcho 68% bittersweet chocolate, malden sea salt, oats, whole wheat flour
