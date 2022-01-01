Crab cakes in Charlestown

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Charlestown restaurants that serve crab cakes
Pier 6
1 8th Street, Boston
No reviews yet
Crab Cake
$15.00
chipotle aioli, micro greens, watermelon radish
More about Pier 6
SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Warren Tavern
2 Pleasant Street, Charlestown
Avg 4.4
(1756 reviews)
Lump Crab Cakes
$13.00
corn relish, lemon, tartar
More about Warren Tavern
