Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crab cakes in Charlestown

Go
Charlestown restaurants
Toast

Charlestown restaurants that serve crab cakes

Pier 6 image

 

Pier 6

1 8th Street, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crab Cake$15.00
chipotle aioli, micro greens, watermelon radish
More about Pier 6
Warren Tavern image

SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Warren Tavern

2 Pleasant Street, Charlestown

Avg 4.4 (1756 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Lump Crab Cakes$13.00
corn relish, lemon, tartar
More about Warren Tavern

Browse other tasty dishes in Charlestown

Chocolate Croissants

Quiche

Fried Rice

Cookies

French Toast

Quesadillas

Mac And Cheese

Croissants

Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (498 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (64 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (99 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (42 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (543 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (683 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (335 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (848 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston