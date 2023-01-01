Crab rangoon in Charlestown

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Charlestown restaurants that serve crab rangoon
Sweet Rice - Charlestown
187 Main St, Charlestown
No reviews yet
Berry Crab Rangoon
$7.95
Cream cheese, crabmeat, cranberry, blueberry
More about Sweet Rice - Charlestown
SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Warren Tavern
2 Pleasant Street, Charlestown
Avg 4.4
(1756 reviews)
Crab Rangoon
$14.00
served with a sweet chili sauce
More about Warren Tavern
