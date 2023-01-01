Crab rangoon in Charlestown

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Berry Crab Rangoon image

 

Sweet Rice - Charlestown

187 Main St, Charlestown

No reviews yet
Takeout
Berry Crab Rangoon$7.95
Cream cheese, crabmeat, cranberry, blueberry
More about Sweet Rice - Charlestown
Warren Tavern image

SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Warren Tavern

2 Pleasant Street, Charlestown

Avg 4.4 (1756 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Crab Rangoon$14.00
served with a sweet chili sauce
More about Warren Tavern

