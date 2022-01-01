Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Croissants in Charlestown

Go
Charlestown restaurants
Toast

Charlestown restaurants that serve croissants

Chocolate Croissant image

 

Tatte Bakery | Charlestown

40 Warren Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Croissant$3.50
Four Valrhona dark chocolate batons rolled into Tatte flaky croissant dough.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy
Pistachio Croissant$4.75
Filed with housemade pistachio filling, brushed with simple syrup and topped with crumbled pistachio.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Pistachio)
Almond Croissant$4.50
Filled with housemade almond cream,, topped with almonds, and dusted with powdered sugar.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Almond)
More about Tatte Bakery | Charlestown
Item pic

 

The Shop at Dovetail

1 First Avenue, Charlestown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Iggy's Croissant
choice of iggy's plain, almond, or chocolate croissant
More about The Shop at Dovetail
Style Cafe - Charlestown image

FRENCH FRIES

Style Cafe - Charlestown

197 8th St, Charlestown

Avg 4.4 (279 reviews)
Takeout
ONE Plain Croissant$2.95
More about Style Cafe - Charlestown
Item pic

 

Sorelle–Charlestown

100 City Square, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Croissants$3.75
Chocolate Filled Croissants$3.25
Almond Filled Croissants$4.25
More about Sorelle–Charlestown

Browse other tasty dishes in Charlestown

Salmon Sandwiches

Pancakes

Burritos

Pretzels

Short Ribs

Roasted Turkey Sandwiches

Quiche

Paninis

Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (498 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (64 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (99 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (42 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (543 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (683 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (335 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (848 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston