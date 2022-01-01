Croissants in Charlestown
Tatte Bakery | Charlestown
40 Warren Street, Boston
|Chocolate Croissant
|$3.50
Four Valrhona dark chocolate batons rolled into Tatte flaky croissant dough.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy
|Pistachio Croissant
|$4.75
Filed with housemade pistachio filling, brushed with simple syrup and topped with crumbled pistachio.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Pistachio)
|Almond Croissant
|$4.50
Filled with housemade almond cream,, topped with almonds, and dusted with powdered sugar.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Almond)
The Shop at Dovetail
1 First Avenue, Charlestown
|Iggy's Croissant
choice of iggy's plain, almond, or chocolate croissant
Style Cafe - Charlestown
197 8th St, Charlestown
|ONE Plain Croissant
|$2.95