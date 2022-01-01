Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Curry in Charlestown

Charlestown restaurants
Charlestown restaurants that serve curry

The Shop at Dovetail image

 

The Shop at Dovetail

1 First Avenue, Charlestown

Spicy Thai Green Curry Soup$9.00
chicken, chicken stock, coconut milk, green curry paste, garlic, ginger, shiitake mushrooms, cilantro, scallions, fish sauce, canola oil
Sweet Rice - Charlestown

187 Main St, Charlestown

Green Curry DN ***$0.00
Green curry in coconut milk with bamboo shoots, eggplant, red peppers, string beans, basil
Panang Curry DN **$0.00
Panang curry in coconut milk with bamboo shoots, pineapple chunks, baby corn, string beans, red peppers and basil
Yellow Curry DN **$0.00
Yellow curry in coconut milk with sweet potatoes, pineapple chunks, onions and tomatoes
