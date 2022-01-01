Curry in Charlestown
Charlestown restaurants that serve curry
The Shop at Dovetail
1 First Avenue, Charlestown
|Spicy Thai Green Curry Soup
|$9.00
chicken, chicken stock, coconut milk, green curry paste, garlic, ginger, shiitake mushrooms, cilantro, scallions, fish sauce, canola oil
Sweet Rice - Charlestown
187 Main St, Charlestown
|Green Curry DN ***
|$0.00
Green curry in coconut milk with bamboo shoots, eggplant, red peppers, string beans, basil
|Panang Curry DN **
|$0.00
Panang curry in coconut milk with bamboo shoots, pineapple chunks, baby corn, string beans, red peppers and basil
|Yellow Curry DN **
|$0.00
Yellow curry in coconut milk with sweet potatoes, pineapple chunks, onions and tomatoes