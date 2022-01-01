Egg rolls in Charlestown

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Warren Tavern image

SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Warren Tavern

2 Pleasant Street, Charlestown

Avg 4.4 (1756 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Steak + Cheese Egg Rolls$13.00
shaved steak, provolone, served with spicy chipotle aioli
More about Warren Tavern
Monument Restaurant & Tavern image

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Monument Restaurant & Tavern

251 Main Street, Boston

Avg 4.7 (5248 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Southwest Chicken Egg Rolls$12.00
fontina and cheddar cheese, red and green peppers, black bean and corn salsa, red onions, cilantro, chipotle ranch
More about Monument Restaurant & Tavern

