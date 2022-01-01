Egg rolls in Charlestown
Charlestown restaurants that serve egg rolls
SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Warren Tavern
2 Pleasant Street, Charlestown
|Steak + Cheese Egg Rolls
|$13.00
shaved steak, provolone, served with spicy chipotle aioli
PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Monument Restaurant & Tavern
251 Main Street, Boston
|Southwest Chicken Egg Rolls
|$12.00
fontina and cheddar cheese, red and green peppers, black bean and corn salsa, red onions, cilantro, chipotle ranch