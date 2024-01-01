Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Fruit tarts in
Charlestown
/
Charlestown
/
Charlestown
/
Fruit Tarts
Charlestown restaurants that serve fruit tarts
FRENCH FRIES
MamaAna
197 8th St, Charlestown
Avg 4.4
(279 reviews)
Fruit tart
$3.95
More about MamaAna
Sorelle–Charlestown
100 City Square, Charlestown
No reviews yet
Fruit tart
$5.25
More about Sorelle–Charlestown
