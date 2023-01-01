Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Italian wedding soup in
Charlestown
/
Charlestown
/
Charlestown
/
Italian Wedding Soup
Charlestown restaurants that serve italian wedding soup
Sorelle–Charlestown
100 City Square, Boston
No reviews yet
Italian Wedding Soup
$5.75
More about Sorelle–Charlestown
SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Warren Tavern
2 Pleasant Street, Charlestown
Avg 4.4
(1756 reviews)
Italian Wedding Soup Cup
$6.00
More about Warren Tavern
Browse other tasty dishes in Charlestown
Ham Sandwiches
Ravioli
Shrimp Rolls
Muffins
Cappuccino
Grilled Chicken
Calamari
Avocado Toast
More popular cities to explore
Boston
Avg 4.3
(679 restaurants)
Worcester
Avg 4.6
(77 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(121 restaurants)
Manchester
Avg 4.4
(63 restaurants)
Concord
Avg 4.5
(17 restaurants)
Vineyard Haven
Avg 4.4
(18 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(726 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(964 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.5
(495 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.1
(82 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(89 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(1173 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston