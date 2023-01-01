Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Italian wedding soup in Charlestown

Go
Charlestown restaurants
Toast

Charlestown restaurants that serve italian wedding soup

Sorelle–Charlestown image

 

Sorelle–Charlestown

100 City Square, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Italian Wedding Soup$5.75
More about Sorelle–Charlestown
Warren Tavern image

SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Warren Tavern

2 Pleasant Street, Charlestown

Avg 4.4 (1756 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Italian Wedding Soup Cup$6.00
More about Warren Tavern

Browse other tasty dishes in Charlestown

Ham Sandwiches

Ravioli

Shrimp Rolls

Muffins

Cappuccino

Grilled Chicken

Calamari

Avocado Toast

Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (679 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.6 (77 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (121 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (63 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (726 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (964 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (495 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (82 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (89 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (1173 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston