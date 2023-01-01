Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lentil soup in Charlestown

Charlestown restaurants
Charlestown restaurants that serve lentil soup

Tatte Bakery | Charlestown image

 

Tatte Bakery - Charlestown

40 Warren Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
GF Red Lentil Soup$0.00
Contains: Egg
More about Tatte Bakery - Charlestown
Item pic

 

The Shop at Dovetail

1 First Avenue, Charlestown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken And Wild Rice$8.00
red lentil, carrot, celery, onion, kale, chicken stock, tomato paste, cumin, cayenne, salt, black pepper, olive oil, garlic, lemon juice. garnished w/ croutons
Carrot Brown Butter$7.00
lentils, potato, onion, red pepper, celery, sun gold tomato, garlic
Red Lentil Soup (1QT)$12.00
olive oil, onion, garlic, tomato paste, cumin, salt, black pepper, cayenne, chicken stock, red lentils, carrot, kale, lemon
More about The Shop at Dovetail
Sorelle–Charlestown image

 

Sorelle–Charlestown

100 City Square, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Large White Bean, Kale & Sausage Soup$6.75
Soup$5.75
Small White Bean, Kale & Sausage Soup$5.75
More about Sorelle–Charlestown

