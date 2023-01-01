Lentil soup in Charlestown
Charlestown restaurants that serve lentil soup
Tatte Bakery - Charlestown
40 Warren Street, Boston
|GF Red Lentil Soup
|$0.00
Contains: Egg
The Shop at Dovetail
1 First Avenue, Charlestown
|Chicken And Wild Rice
|$8.00
red lentil, carrot, celery, onion, kale, chicken stock, tomato paste, cumin, cayenne, salt, black pepper, olive oil, garlic, lemon juice. garnished w/ croutons
|Carrot Brown Butter
|$7.00
lentils, potato, onion, red pepper, celery, sun gold tomato, garlic
|Red Lentil Soup (1QT)
|$12.00
olive oil, onion, garlic, tomato paste, cumin, salt, black pepper, cayenne, chicken stock, red lentils, carrot, kale, lemon