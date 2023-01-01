Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Nicoise salad in Charlestown

Charlestown restaurants
Charlestown restaurants that serve nicoise salad

Tatte Bakery | Charlestown image

 

Tatte Bakery - Charlestown

40 Warren Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
GF Tuna Nicoise Salad$14.85
Mixed Greens, arugula, roasted potatoes, cherry tomato, green beans, kalamata olives, red onion, and olive oil-packed tuna tossed with parsley dressing topped with a hard-boiled egg. 
Contains: Egg, Fish
More about Tatte Bakery - Charlestown
Dovetail Restaurant image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES • CHEESE

Dovetail

1 Sixth Street, Charlestown

Avg 4.7 (31 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
#1 Yellowfin Seared Tuna$28.00
medium rare tuna, smashed avocado, sesame, pumpkin seeds, chili crisp, curtido, warm tostada
More about Dovetail

