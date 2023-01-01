Noodle soup in Charlestown
Sweet Rice - Charlestown
187 Main St, Charlestown
|Beef Noodle Soup DN
|$13.95
Thai style rice noodle soup with beef, bean sprouts, fried garlic, cilantro, and scallions
|Duck Noodle Soup DN
|$16.95
Thai style rice noodle soup with sliced boneless roasted duck, bean sprouts, fried garlic, cilantro, and scallions
|Chicken Noodle Soup DN
|$13.95
Thai style rice noodle soup with chicken, bean sprouts, fried garlic, cilantro, and scallions