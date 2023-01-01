Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Noodle soup in Charlestown

Go
Charlestown restaurants
Toast

Charlestown restaurants that serve noodle soup

Item pic

 

Sweet Rice - Charlestown

187 Main St, Charlestown

No reviews yet
Takeout
Beef Noodle Soup DN$13.95
Thai style rice noodle soup with beef, bean sprouts, fried garlic, cilantro, and scallions
Duck Noodle Soup DN$16.95
Thai style rice noodle soup with sliced boneless roasted duck, bean sprouts, fried garlic, cilantro, and scallions
Chicken Noodle Soup DN$13.95
Thai style rice noodle soup with chicken, bean sprouts, fried garlic, cilantro, and scallions
More about Sweet Rice - Charlestown
Item pic

 

Sorelle–Charlestown

100 City Square, Charlestown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Itakian Wedding (Meatballs)Soup$0.00
Call for Soup du Jour. Vegetarian option available.
Sm Chicken Noodle Soup$5.75
More about Sorelle–Charlestown

Browse other tasty dishes in Charlestown

Pancakes

Kale Salad

Mediterranean Salad

Bisque

Turkey Clubs

Muffins

Cheeseburgers

Lobsters

Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (693 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.6 (81 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (127 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (747 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (1002 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (523 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (92 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (100 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (1217 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston