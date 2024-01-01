Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pies in Charlestown

Go
Charlestown restaurants
Toast

Charlestown restaurants that serve pies

Item pic

 

Tatte Bakery - Charlestown

40 Warren Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pumpkin Pie Slice$6.50
Spiced pumpkin on a rich pie crust topped with a ring of candied walnuts. (370 cal, Contains: Egg, Wheat, Dairy, Tree Nuts (Walnuts))
Salted Honey Hazelnut & Pecan Pie Slice$6.50
Salted honey filling, hazelnuts and pecans in a rich pie crust. (680 cal, Contains: Egg, Tree Nuts (Hazelnuts & Pecan), Dairy, Wheat)
Pumpkin Pie with Pecan Streusel Slice$6.50
Spiced pumpkin infused with bourbon on a rich pie crust topped with pecan streusel.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Pecan)
More about Tatte Bakery - Charlestown
Item pic

 

The Shop at Dovetail

1 First Avenue, Charlestown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Oatmeal Cream Pie$9.00
Chicken Pot Pie Soup$9.00
chicken, chicken stock, onion, carrot, celery, beets, tomato paste, ditalini, s&p, garlic
Chocolate Frito Pie$9.00
More about The Shop at Dovetail
Banner pic

FRENCH FRIES

MamaAna

197 8th St, Charlestown

Avg 4.4 (279 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Brazilian PIE w/ Cream cheese (EMPADA)$3.75
More about MamaAna
Sorelle–Charlestown image

 

Sorelle–Charlestown

100 City Square, Charlestown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Apple Pie W/ Whipped Cream$4.25
More about Sorelle–Charlestown
Item pic

SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Warren Tavern

2 Pleasant Street, Charlestown

Avg 4.4 (1756 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chicken Pot Pie$20.00
tender chicken, peas and carrots in a white gravy, topped with a flaky puff pastry crust. Served with mashed potatoes.
Short Rib Shepherds Pie$22.00
short rib, house gravy, peas, turnips, mashed potatoes, onion strings
More about Warren Tavern

Browse other tasty dishes in Charlestown

Carrot Cake

Fish Soup

Nachos

Meatball Subs

Egg Sandwiches

Chicken Pizza

Reuben

Clam Chowder

Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (701 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.6 (79 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (129 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (68 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (753 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (1012 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (547 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (92 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (110 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (1225 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston