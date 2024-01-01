Pies in Charlestown
Charlestown restaurants that serve pies
Tatte Bakery - Charlestown
40 Warren Street, Boston
|Pumpkin Pie Slice
|$6.50
Spiced pumpkin on a rich pie crust topped with a ring of candied walnuts. (370 cal, Contains: Egg, Wheat, Dairy, Tree Nuts (Walnuts))
|Salted Honey Hazelnut & Pecan Pie Slice
|$6.50
Salted honey filling, hazelnuts and pecans in a rich pie crust. (680 cal, Contains: Egg, Tree Nuts (Hazelnuts & Pecan), Dairy, Wheat)
|Pumpkin Pie with Pecan Streusel Slice
|$6.50
Spiced pumpkin infused with bourbon on a rich pie crust topped with pecan streusel.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Pecan)
The Shop at Dovetail
1 First Avenue, Charlestown
|Oatmeal Cream Pie
|$9.00
|Chicken Pot Pie Soup
|$9.00
chicken, chicken stock, onion, carrot, celery, beets, tomato paste, ditalini, s&p, garlic
|Chocolate Frito Pie
|$9.00

MamaAna
197 8th St, Charlestown
|Chicken Brazilian PIE w/ Cream cheese (EMPADA)
|$3.75
Sorelle–Charlestown
100 City Square, Charlestown
|Apple Pie W/ Whipped Cream
|$4.25

Warren Tavern
2 Pleasant Street, Charlestown
|Chicken Pot Pie
|$20.00
tender chicken, peas and carrots in a white gravy, topped with a flaky puff pastry crust. Served with mashed potatoes.
|Short Rib Shepherds Pie
|$22.00
short rib, house gravy, peas, turnips, mashed potatoes, onion strings