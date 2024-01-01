Pork dumplings in Charlestown
The Shop at Dovetail
1 First Avenue, Charlestown
|Dumpling Daughter Pork and Chive Dumplings
|$16.00
This special stuffing brings me right back to Grandma’s house. Grandma was from Harbin, China and made dumplings in the true northern Chinese style. The aromatic chives would fill the house with an enticing scent that got us all excited for dinner. We recommend leaving these steamed so you can fully enjoy the flavor of the chive.