Pork dumplings in Charlestown

Charlestown restaurants
Charlestown restaurants that serve pork dumplings

The Shop at Dovetail

1 First Avenue, Charlestown

TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Dumpling Daughter Pork and Chive Dumplings$16.00
This special stuffing brings me right back to Grandma’s house. Grandma was from Harbin, China and made dumplings in the true northern Chinese style. The aromatic chives would fill the house with an enticing scent that got us all excited for dinner. We recommend leaving these steamed so you can fully enjoy the flavor of the chive.
PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Monument Restaurant & Tavern

251 Main Street, Boston

Avg 4.7 (5248 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pork & Spring Onion Dumplings$16.00
**cannot be prepared without: gluten, soy, sesame, allium, pork.
steamed or seared, sweet chili sauce
