Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Carbonara in Charlestown

Go
Charlestown restaurants
Toast

Charlestown restaurants that serve carbonara

Main pic

 

Prima

10 City Square, Charlestown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Carbonara Scrambled Eggs$15.00
More about Prima
Item pic

 

Rita’s Fresh Pasta

32 Cambridge St, Charlestown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
CARBONARA$19.50
Linguine served on a creamy sauce of beaten eggs, along crisp bits of Guanciale topped with shaved Parmigiano Reggiano, Pecorino Romano and Black Pepper
More about Rita’s Fresh Pasta

Browse other tasty dishes in Charlestown

Cake

Caesar Salad

Quiche

Acai Smoothies

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Sandwiches

Hummus

Salmon

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Charlestown to explore

Charlestown

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Map

More near Charlestown to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (679 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.3 (187 restaurants)

Somerville

Avg 4.5 (109 restaurants)

Allston

Avg 4.3 (37 restaurants)

Medford

Avg 4.7 (29 restaurants)

Malden

Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)

Revere

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Everett

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Chelsea

Avg 4.8 (10 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (679 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.6 (77 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (121 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (63 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1762 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (114 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (169 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (662 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (964 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (360 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston