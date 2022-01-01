Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Charlestown

Charlestown restaurants
Charlestown restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Tatte Bakery | Charlestown image

 

Tatte Bakery - Charlestown

40 Warren Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
GF Chicken Salad Sandwich$10.00
Herbed chicken salad, marinated cucumbers, & alfalfa sprouts, served with green herb dressing on gluten-free bread.Contains: Dairy, Egg, Soy
More about Tatte Bakery - Charlestown
Banner pic

 

Waverly Kitchen & Bar

231 Bunker Hill Street, Charlestown

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Milanese Sandwich$16.00
crispy chicken breast, boursin cheese, caper & pickled fennel salad, arugula, pecorino, garlic dijonnaise, ciabatta
- gluten- free bun available upon request-
More about Waverly Kitchen & Bar
Sorelle–Charlestown image

 

Sorelle–Charlestown

100 City Square, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Breast Sandwich$10.25
More about Sorelle–Charlestown
Main pic

 

Sullivans Public House - 85 Main Street

85 Main Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Sandwich$16.00
Fried chicken sandwich, glazed with our hot honey, ranch dressing, and creamy slaw. Comes with fries and a side of pickles.
More about Sullivans Public House - 85 Main Street
Item pic

SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Warren Tavern

2 Pleasant Street, Charlestown

Avg 4.4 (1756 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Nashville Hot Fried Chicken Sandwich$16.00
lettuce, pickles, mayo, brioche, sweet potato waffle fries
More about Warren Tavern
0907963e-3367-4d03-8796-e2fce808a0e5 image

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Monument Restaurant & Tavern

251 Main Street, Boston

Avg 4.7 (5248 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Nashville-Style Hot Chicken Sandwich$15.00
buttermilk brined chicken, spicy cayenne oil, Grillo’s pickles, lettuce, buttermilk ranch, potato bun
Fried Chicken Sandwich$16.00
fried chicken, lettuce, tomato, bacon cheddar cheese, chipotle ranch, potato bun
Honey Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$15.00
**cannot be prepared without: gluten, dairy, allium.
crispy fried chicken, mango slaw, pickles, buttermilk ranch, potato bun
More about Monument Restaurant & Tavern

