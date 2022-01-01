Chicken sandwiches in Charlestown
Charlestown restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
Tatte Bakery - Charlestown
40 Warren Street, Boston
|GF Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$10.00
Herbed chicken salad, marinated cucumbers, & alfalfa sprouts, served with green herb dressing on gluten-free bread.Contains: Dairy, Egg, Soy
Waverly Kitchen & Bar
231 Bunker Hill Street, Charlestown
|Chicken Milanese Sandwich
|$16.00
crispy chicken breast, boursin cheese, caper & pickled fennel salad, arugula, pecorino, garlic dijonnaise, ciabatta
- gluten- free bun available upon request-
Sorelle–Charlestown
100 City Square, Boston
|Chicken Breast Sandwich
|$10.25
Sullivans Public House - 85 Main Street
85 Main Street, Boston
|Chicken Sandwich
|$16.00
Fried chicken sandwich, glazed with our hot honey, ranch dressing, and creamy slaw. Comes with fries and a side of pickles.
SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Warren Tavern
2 Pleasant Street, Charlestown
|Nashville Hot Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$16.00
lettuce, pickles, mayo, brioche, sweet potato waffle fries
PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Monument Restaurant & Tavern
251 Main Street, Boston
|Nashville-Style Hot Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
buttermilk brined chicken, spicy cayenne oil, Grillo’s pickles, lettuce, buttermilk ranch, potato bun
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$16.00
fried chicken, lettuce, tomato, bacon cheddar cheese, chipotle ranch, potato bun
|Honey Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
**cannot be prepared without: gluten, dairy, allium.
crispy fried chicken, mango slaw, pickles, buttermilk ranch, potato bun