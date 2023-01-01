Pancakes in Charlestown
Charlestown restaurants that serve pancakes
More about Delectable Eats
Delectable Eats
32 Cambridge Street, Charlestown
|Vegetable Pancake
|$20.00
Korean Vegetable Pancake with Sweet Sesame Soy Dipping Sauce (VT)
More about Tatte Bakery - Charlestown
Tatte Bakery - Charlestown
40 Warren Street, Boston
|Greek Style Pancakes
|$11.00
Served with Greek yogurt and housemade pear jam. Topped with honey and sesame seeds.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Sesame
More about Waverly Kitchen & Bar
Waverly Kitchen & Bar
231 Bunker Hill Street, Charlestown
|Kid Pancake
|$8.00
|Buttermilk Pancakes
|$13.00
four cakes, honey butter, Vermont maple syrup
add: blueberries, chocolate chips, bananas
More about Style Cafe - Charlestown - 197 8th St
FRENCH FRIES
Style Cafe - Charlestown - 197 8th St
197 8th St, Charlestown
|TWO Pancakes
|$4.75
More about Sweet Rice - Charlestown
Sweet Rice - Charlestown
187 Main St, Charlestown
|Thai Pancake
|$6.95
Rice flour stuffed with scallions served with ginger sauce
More about Monument Restaurant & Tavern
PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Monument Restaurant & Tavern
251 Main Street, Boston
|Side of Pancake.
|$3.00
|Lemon & Poppy Seed Pancakes
|$14.00
**cannot be prepared without: gluten, dairy, egg.
honey whipped ricotta, macerated berries, bourbon maple syrup
|Buttermilk Pumpkin Pancakes
|$14.00
spiced whipped cream, macerated berries, bourbon maple syrup, powdered sugar