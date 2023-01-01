Quesadillas in Charlestown
Charlestown restaurants that serve quesadillas
Delectable Eats
32 Cambridge Street, Charlestown
|Jerk Chicken Quesadilla
|$15.00
Jerk Chicken Quesadilla with Mango Salsa & Sour Cream
Waverly Kitchen & Bar
231 Bunker Hill Street, Charlestown
|Breakfast Quesadilla
|$16.00
peppers, onions, tres quesos, scrambled eggs, mojo aioli and home fries inside, side of avocado and pico de gallo
FRENCH FRIES
Style Cafe - Charlestown - 197 8th St
197 8th St, Charlestown
|Mushrooms Quesadilla
|$8.25
|Beef Quesadilla
|$9.95
Cheddar cheese, American cheese, Avocado, Pico de Gallo
(Served with Pinto beans & Sour Cream on the side)
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$8.95
Cheddar cheese, American cheese, Avocado, Pico de Gallo.
(Served with Pinto beans & Sour Cream on the side)
SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Warren Tavern
2 Pleasant Street, Charlestown
|Chicken Birria Quesadilla
|$14.00
guac, onion + cilantro, oaxaca cheese, spicy broth
PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Monument Restaurant & Tavern
251 Main Street, Boston
|Buffalo Chicken Quesadilla
|$16.00
flour tortilla, buffalo chicken, cheddar-fontina blend, side of shredded lettuce and pico, blue chees dressing
|Smash Burger Quesadilla
|$16.00
ground beef, tomatoes, onion, lettuce, american cheese, special sauce, pickles