Quesadillas in Charlestown

Charlestown restaurants
Charlestown restaurants that serve quesadillas

Item pic

 

Delectable Eats

32 Cambridge Street, Charlestown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Jerk Chicken Quesadilla$15.00
Jerk Chicken Quesadilla with Mango Salsa & Sour Cream
More about Delectable Eats
Banner pic

 

Waverly Kitchen & Bar

231 Bunker Hill Street, Charlestown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Breakfast Quesadilla$16.00
peppers, onions, tres quesos, scrambled eggs, mojo aioli and home fries inside, side of avocado and pico de gallo
More about Waverly Kitchen & Bar
Style Cafe - Charlestown image

FRENCH FRIES

Style Cafe - Charlestown - 197 8th St

197 8th St, Charlestown

Avg 4.4 (279 reviews)
Takeout
Mushrooms Quesadilla$8.25
Beef Quesadilla$9.95
Cheddar cheese, American cheese, Avocado, Pico de Gallo
(Served with Pinto beans & Sour Cream on the side)
Chicken Quesadilla$8.95
Cheddar cheese, American cheese, Avocado, Pico de Gallo.
(Served with Pinto beans & Sour Cream on the side)
More about Style Cafe - Charlestown - 197 8th St
Item pic

SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Warren Tavern

2 Pleasant Street, Charlestown

Avg 4.4 (1756 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Birria Quesadilla$14.00
guac, onion + cilantro, oaxaca cheese, spicy broth
More about Warren Tavern
Monument Restaurant & Tavern image

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Monument Restaurant & Tavern

251 Main Street, Boston

Avg 4.7 (5248 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Buffalo Chicken Quesadilla$16.00
flour tortilla, buffalo chicken, cheddar-fontina blend, side of shredded lettuce and pico, blue chees dressing
Smash Burger Quesadilla$16.00
ground beef, tomatoes, onion, lettuce, american cheese, special sauce, pickles
More about Monument Restaurant & Tavern

