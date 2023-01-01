Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Rigatoni in Charlestown

Charlestown restaurants
Toast

Charlestown restaurants that serve rigatoni

BG pic

 

Prima

10 City Square, Charlestown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Rigatoni Alla Vodka$24.00
Dry chilli crunch and parsley
More about Prima
Item pic

 

The Shop at Dovetail

1 First Avenue, Charlestown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
House-Made Rigatoni Pasta$7.50
semolina, water
Serves 2-3. Cook for 2-3 minutes in slightly salted boiling water.
More about The Shop at Dovetail
Banner pic

 

Waverly Kitchen & Bar

231 Bunker Hill Street, Charlestown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Kid Rigatoni & Butter$10.00
Kid Rigatoni & Red Sauce$10.00
More about Waverly Kitchen & Bar
Dovetail Restaurant image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES • CHEESE

Dovetail

1 Sixth Street, Charlestown

Avg 4.7 (31 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Rigatoni Bolognese$28.00
ragu bolognese, gochujang, thai basil, pecorino crotonese
More about Dovetail

