Rigatoni in Charlestown

Prima
10 City Square, Charlestown
|Rigatoni Alla Vodka
|$24.00
Dry chilli crunch and parsley
The Shop at Dovetail
1 First Avenue, Charlestown
|House-Made Rigatoni Pasta
|$7.50
semolina, water
Serves 2-3. Cook for 2-3 minutes in slightly salted boiling water.
Waverly Kitchen & Bar
231 Bunker Hill Street, Charlestown
|Kid Rigatoni & Butter
|$10.00
|Kid Rigatoni & Red Sauce
|$10.00