Go
Charlestown Rathskeller image

Charlestown Rathskeller

Open today 11:00 AM - 1:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

489A Old Coach Rd

Charlestown, RI 02813

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Popular Items

Small Plain French Fries$5.75
(GF)
(12) Chicken Wings$17.95
Bone-in chicken wings
Steak & Cheese$12.95
Shaved steak, American cheese, grilled onions & banana peppers
Cowboy$12.95
8 oz angus beef patty topped with bacon, cheddar, BBQ sauce & fried onions
Cobb Salad$16.95
Romaine, chicken, bleu cheese crumbles, bacon, avocado, tomato, egg & bleu cheese dressing
(3) Chicken Tenders$10.95
Boneless chicken tenders
Fish & Chips$18.95
Haddock in a crispy golden beer batter over a bed of our famous fries. Served with coleslw, tartar & lemon
Chicken Bacon Ranch$13.95
Crispy chicken tenders, bacon, lettuce, tomato & ranch
Beet Salad$11.95
Mixed greens, roasted beets, goat cheese, green apple, toasted macadamia nuts & miso lime vinaigrette (GF)
Cheeseburger$10.95
8 oz angus beef patty served with pickle; choice of lettuce, tomato, raw onion
See full menu

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 1:59 am

Location

489A Old Coach Rd, Charlestown RI 02813

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

The Nordic

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Breachway Grill

No reviews yet

Great Food, Great Times.

N.O. BAR CLAM SHACK

No reviews yet

N.O. BAR CLAM SHACK - Featuring Clam Cakes, Whole Belly Clams, Clam Strips, Lobster Rolls, Burgers, Hot Dogs, and a KICKIN' CHICKIN SANDY.

Tilly's Cheesesteaks

No reviews yet

The Steaks Have Been Raised.
Stay Cheesy!

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Charlestown Rathskeller

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston