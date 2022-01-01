Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fish tacos in Charlestown

Charlestown restaurants
Charlestown restaurants that serve fish tacos

The Breachway Grill image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS

The Breachway Grill

1 Charlestown Beach Rd, Charlestown

Avg 4.2 (906 reviews)
Takeout
Fish Tacos$21.00
More about The Breachway Grill
Monahan's Clam Shack Expansion Location - 5204 Post Road

5204 Post Road, Charlestown

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fish Tacos$11.25
More about Monahan's Clam Shack Expansion Location - 5204 Post Road

