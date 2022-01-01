Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lobster rolls in Charlestown

Go
Charlestown restaurants
Toast

Charlestown restaurants that serve lobster rolls

N.O. BAR CLAM SHACK image

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD

N.O. BAR CLAM SHACK

523 Charlestown Beach Rd, Charlestown

Avg 2.9 (13 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
LOBSTER ROLL$27.00
More about N.O. BAR CLAM SHACK
Charlestown Rathskeller image

 

Charlestown Rathskeller

489A Old Coach Rd, Charlestown

No reviews yet
Takeout
LOBSTER ROLL$25.95
More about Charlestown Rathskeller

Browse other tasty dishes in Charlestown

Cake

Lobsters

Fish And Chips

Chicken Tenders

Calamari

Clam Chowder

Caesar Salad

Clams

Map

More near Charlestown to explore

Mystic

Avg 4 (24 restaurants)

Westerly

Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)

East Greenwich

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Narragansett

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Block Island

No reviews yet

Wakefield

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Stonington

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

North Kingstown

Avg 4.9 (4 restaurants)

Kingston

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (64 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (397 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (457 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (156 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (825 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston