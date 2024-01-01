Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Salmon burgers in
Charlestown
/
Charlestown
/
Salmon Burgers
Charlestown restaurants that serve salmon burgers
Charlestown Rathskeller
489A Old Coach Rd, Charlestown
No reviews yet
Salmon Burger
$17.00
More about Charlestown Rathskeller
Monahan's Clam Shack Expansion Location - 5402 Post Road
5204 Post Road, Charlestown
No reviews yet
Salmon Burger
$12.99
More about Monahan's Clam Shack Expansion Location - 5402 Post Road
Browse other tasty dishes in Charlestown
Lobsters
Fish Sandwiches
Fish And Chips
Clam Chowder
Lobster Rolls
Reuben
Scallops
Fish Tacos
More near Charlestown to explore
Mystic
Avg 4
(32 restaurants)
Westerly
Avg 4.3
(28 restaurants)
East Greenwich
Avg 4.6
(18 restaurants)
Wakefield
Avg 4.6
(13 restaurants)
Block Island
No reviews yet
Narragansett
Avg 4.6
(10 restaurants)
North Kingstown
No reviews yet
Stonington
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
Kingston
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Norwich
Avg 4.3
(13 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(145 restaurants)
Vineyard Haven
Avg 4.4
(20 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(64 restaurants)
Worcester
Avg 4.5
(77 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(72 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(320 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.3
(638 restaurants)
Dallas
Avg 4.5
(781 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(215 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(285 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(1209 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston