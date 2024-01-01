Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon burgers in Charlestown

Go
Charlestown restaurants
Toast

Charlestown restaurants that serve salmon burgers

Charlestown Rathskeller image

 

Charlestown Rathskeller

489A Old Coach Rd, Charlestown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Salmon Burger$17.00
More about Charlestown Rathskeller
Restaurant banner

 

Monahan's Clam Shack Expansion Location - 5402 Post Road

5204 Post Road, Charlestown

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Salmon Burger$12.99
More about Monahan's Clam Shack Expansion Location - 5402 Post Road

Browse other tasty dishes in Charlestown

Lobsters

Fish Sandwiches

Fish And Chips

Clam Chowder

Lobster Rolls

Reuben

Scallops

Fish Tacos

Map

More near Charlestown to explore

Mystic

Avg 4 (32 restaurants)

Westerly

Avg 4.3 (28 restaurants)

East Greenwich

Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)

Wakefield

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Block Island

No reviews yet

Narragansett

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

North Kingstown

No reviews yet

Stonington

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Kingston

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (145 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (64 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (77 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (72 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (320 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.3 (638 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (781 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (215 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (285 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (1209 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston