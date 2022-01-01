Charlevoix restaurants you'll love
Charlevoix's top cuisines
Must-try Charlevoix restaurants
More about The Landing Restaurant
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Landing Restaurant
10231 Ferry Rd, Charlevoix
|Popular items
|Lobster Roll
|$29.99
Chilled fresh Maine lobster meat, lemon and herb mayo, bibb lettuce, buttered and toasted split-top bun, kettle chips
|Perch Basket
|$16.99
Breaded and fried Michigan yellow lake perch, cole slaw, french fries, tarter sauce, lemon
|Sweet Potato Fries
|$6.99
Waffle-cut sweet potatoes, Thai peanut sauce, smoked strawberry jam
More about The Argonne House
PIZZA • SEAFOOD
The Argonne House
11929 Boyne City Road, Charlevoix
|Popular items
|Side House
|$5.00
|Peri Peri Chicken
|$26.95
More about Bridge Street Tap Room
Bridge Street Tap Room
202 Bridge St, Charlevoix
|Popular items
|Cheezy Bread
|$10.00
Garlic Herb Oil, Mozzarella Cheese, with a side of Marinara
|Smoked Brisket Nachos
|$16.00
Ebel's smoked brisket with cheese, on corn tortilla chips, topped with black bean corn pico and a cilantro lime sauce.
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
Lettuce, Onion, Tomato, Mozzarella & Garlic Aioli