Charlevoix restaurants you'll love

Charlevoix restaurants
Toast
  • Charlevoix

Charlevoix's top cuisines

Pizza
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Steakhouses
Must-try Charlevoix restaurants

The Landing Restaurant image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Landing Restaurant

10231 Ferry Rd, Charlevoix

Avg 4.5 (596 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Lobster Roll$29.99
Chilled fresh Maine lobster meat, lemon and herb mayo, bibb lettuce, buttered and toasted split-top bun, kettle chips
Perch Basket$16.99
Breaded and fried Michigan yellow lake perch, cole slaw, french fries, tarter sauce, lemon
Sweet Potato Fries$6.99
Waffle-cut sweet potatoes, Thai peanut sauce, smoked strawberry jam
More about The Landing Restaurant
The Argonne House image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD

The Argonne House

11929 Boyne City Road, Charlevoix

Avg 3.5 (15 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Side House$5.00
Peri Peri Chicken$26.95
More about The Argonne House
The Cantina image

 

The Cantina

101 Van Pelt pl, Charlevoix

Avg 4.7 (254 reviews)
Takeout
More about The Cantina
Bridge Street Tap Room image

 

Bridge Street Tap Room

202 Bridge St, Charlevoix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Cheezy Bread$10.00
Garlic Herb Oil, Mozzarella Cheese, with a side of Marinara
Smoked Brisket Nachos$16.00
Ebel's smoked brisket with cheese, on corn tortilla chips, topped with black bean corn pico and a cilantro lime sauce.
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Lettuce, Onion, Tomato, Mozzarella & Garlic Aioli
More about Bridge Street Tap Room

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Charlevoix

Nachos

