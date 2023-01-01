Burritos in Charlevoix
Charlevoix restaurants that serve burritos
More about The Cantina
The Cantina
101 Van Pelt pl, Charlevoix
|Wet Burrito
|$18.00
Flour tortilla filled with your choice of proteins, rice and black beans. Topped with house made enchilada sauce, Mexican blend cheese and Pico de Gallo. Served with a side of chips.
|Godzilla Burrito
|$16.00
your choice of protein, mexican rice, black beans, mexican cheese blend, shredded cabbage, pico de gallo inside a flour shell served with chips and salsa