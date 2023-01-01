Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in Charlevoix

Charlevoix restaurants
Charlevoix restaurants that serve burritos

Item pic

 

The Cantina

101 Van Pelt pl, Charlevoix

Avg 4.7 (254 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Wet Burrito$18.00
Flour tortilla filled with your choice of proteins, rice and black beans. Topped with house made enchilada sauce, Mexican blend cheese and Pico de Gallo. Served with a side of chips.
Godzilla Burrito$16.00
your choice of protein, mexican rice, black beans, mexican cheese blend, shredded cabbage, pico de gallo inside a flour shell served with chips and salsa
More about The Cantina
Bridge Street Tap Room image

 

Bridge Street Tap Room - 202 Bridge St

202 Bridge St, Charlevoix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Breakfast Burrito$12.00
Eggs, Sausage Onion, Bell Pepper & Cheddar Cheese served with Salsa & Sour Cream
More about Bridge Street Tap Room - 202 Bridge St

