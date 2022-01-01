Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Caesar salad in Charlevoix

Charlevoix restaurants
Charlevoix restaurants that serve caesar salad

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Landing Restaurant

10231 Ferry Rd, Charlevoix

Avg 4.5 (596 reviews)
Takeout
Caesar Salad$9.99
Chopped romaine, toasted ciabatta croutons, creamy caesar dressing, shaved parmesan, asiago, & romano cheese
More about The Landing Restaurant
Bridge Street Tap Room image

 

Bridge Street Tap Room

202 Bridge St, Charlevoix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad$15.00
Chopped Romaine tossed with Parmesan, Tomato, Crouton tossed in the house-made Caesar Dressing.
More about Bridge Street Tap Room
East Park Tavern image

 

East Park Tavern

307 Bridge St., Charlevoix

Avg 3.8 (353 reviews)
Classic Caesar Salad$11.00
Petite Romaine, House Croutons, Tomatoes, and Shaved Parmesan
More about East Park Tavern

