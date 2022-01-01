Caesar salad in Charlevoix
Charlevoix restaurants that serve caesar salad
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Landing Restaurant
10231 Ferry Rd, Charlevoix
|Caesar Salad
|$9.99
Chopped romaine, toasted ciabatta croutons, creamy caesar dressing, shaved parmesan, asiago, & romano cheese
Bridge Street Tap Room
202 Bridge St, Charlevoix
|Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad
|$15.00
Chopped Romaine tossed with Parmesan, Tomato, Crouton tossed in the house-made Caesar Dressing.
East Park Tavern
307 Bridge St., Charlevoix
|Classic Caesar Salad
|$11.00
Petite Romaine, House Croutons, Tomatoes, and Shaved Parmesan