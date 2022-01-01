Charlew's Tap House

Go
Pizza. Pasta. Grill. Shasta County's local spot for homemade food and your favorite beers on demand. Follow us on Instagram @CharlewsTapHouse

1177 Shasta Street

Popular Items

TOGO: Side of Bread$0.80
Tap House Salad$5.75
Grated mozzarella, salami, course black pepper, hard-boiled egg, beets, carrots, tomato and red onion, piled high on iceberg lettuce.
Chicken Parm$17.00
Who can resist perfectly fried chicken breast with house made marinara topped with melted provolone, with a side of fettuccine alfredo.
Large Tap House Chicken Fettuccine$17.50
House made pulled chicken breast mixed with Alfredo, mushrooms and red onions
TOGO: Soup of the Day$6.75
Wicked Whiskey Burger$11.25
1/2 lb local R&R ground beef patty topped with Wicked Whiskey Sauce, bacon and crispy onions
Tap House Garlic Bread$6.85
Sourdough covered with garlic butter, oregano, paprika and mozzarella, melted to perfection.
Pesto Sticks$9.95
Pizza dough twisted with fresh basil pesto and asiago.
Tap House Combo
Piled high with everything: salami, pepperoni, cotto salami, italian sausage, mushroom, onions, bell peppers, black olives, chopped garlic and our homemade pizza sauce.
Create Your Own
Unleash your creativity! Choose traditional toppings, specialty toppings or even 1/2 combos to create your dream pizza.
Location

1177 Shasta Street

Redding CA

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
