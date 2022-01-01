Go
Charley Dove

A re-imagined neighborhood gem.

CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

276 South 20th St • $$

Avg 4.5 (1445 reviews)

Popular Items

BRUSSELS SPROUTS$6.00
Calabrian chilis, lemon, parmesan
ARTICHOKES$8.00
Fresh Herbs, Lemon
SHISHITO PEPPERS$12.00
Fermented chili sauce, hummus
HUMMUS za' atar, olive oil, warm pita$8.00
MENU CHOICES
SEARED HALOUMI$7.00
candied dates, mint, fig jam
YOGURT PANNA COTTA, kumquats, shortbread, basil$5.00
FLOURLESS CHOCOLATE CAKE, dates, cinnamon creme anglaise, sea salt$5.00
MEZZE PLATTER$12.00
five assorted Mediterranean salads, served with lafa
GRILLED OCTOPUS$13.00
white bean artichoke salad, arugula-sunflower seed pesto
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Casual
Cozy
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
QR Codes
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

276 South 20th St

Philadelphia PA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

