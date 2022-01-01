Go
Toast

Charley St.

Charley St is a fast casual café in Nolita, NYC, specializing in local, farm-to-table ingredients and a rotating seasonal menu. We offer Aussie-inspired breakfast and lunch served daily until 6pm.

41 Kenmare Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Lean Field of Mushrooms$12.90
Roast Beet Garlic Tomato Spread, Arugula, Cauliflower Rice, Onion Tomato Pickle, Brussels Sprouts, Mushrooms, Your choice of Protein
Soup$9.50
Lean Say Hi To Kale$12.90
Butternut Coconut Spread Base, Kale, Cauliflower Rice, Apple & Carrot Slaw, Cauliflower, Walnuts, your choice of protein. (Sauce recommendation- Magic Green)
Lean Tahini Time$12.90
Butternut Coconut Spread, Arugula, Cauliflower Rice, Cauliflower, Brussels Sprouts, Sweet Potato, Walnuts, Your choice of Protein, Lemon Tahini
Lean Healthy Hash$12.90
Avocado, Arugula, Cauliflower Rice, Caramelized onion, Brussels Sprouts, Sweet Potato, Your Choice of Protein (Sauce Recommendation: Roast Beet Tomato Garlic or Hot Sauce)
Toned Healthy Hash$12.90
Avocado, Arugula, quinoa, Caramelized onion, Brussels Sprouts, Sweet Potato, Your Choice of Protein (Sauce Recommendation: Roast Beet Tomato Garlic or Hot Sauce)
Miso Happy$11.00
Toned Tahini Time$12.90
Butternut Coconut Spread, Arugula, Quinoa, Cauliflower, Brussels Sprouts, Sweet Potato, Walnuts, Your choice of Protein, Lemon Tahini
Toned Say Hi To Kale$12.90
Butternut Coconut Spread Base, Kale, Wild Rice, Apple & Carrot Slaw, Cauliflower, Walnuts, your choice of protein. (Sauce recommendation- Magic Green)
Lean Down to Earth$12.90
Roast Garlic Hummus, Arugula, Cauliflower Rice, Onion Tomato Pickle, Eggplant, Mushroom Ragu, Your choice of Protein (Sauce Recommendation: Magic Green)
See full menu

Location

41 Kenmare Street

New York NY

Sunday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Sant Ambroeus

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Petrarca

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Two Hands

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Chopt Creative Salad Co.

No reviews yet

At Chopt, we go to crazy lengths to create the most flavorful salads imaginable. We venture near and far to pair the highest quality local ingredients with the most craveable recipes we discover in our travels. We're on a mission to get you to crave salad. Why? Because salad's awesome.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston