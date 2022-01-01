Go
A map showing the location of Charlie D's Express

Charlie D's Express

Open today 11:00 AM - 11:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

12323 east us hwy 40

Independence, MO 64055

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Popular Items

Fried Fish Family Meal$38.00
Choice of 2lbs of Catfish or Basa, choice of 2 16oz sides and a box of fries
Thigh$1.50
Individual chicken thigh
Tarter Sauce
Butterfly Shrimp$1.00
Charlie's Fish Dinner$12.00
1/2 pound of your choice of Basa, Catfish or Cod
Wing$1.50
Individual Chicken wing
Hot Sauce
Catfish$8.00
Basa$8.00
Lunch Special$8.00
Only available from 11-2 Monday- Friday, Please contact the store for questions.
See full menu

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm

Location

12323 east us hwy 40, Independence MO 64055

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Hawaiian Bros

No reviews yet

At Hawaiian Bros. we serve traditional plate lunch which includes two scoops of rice, one scoop of macaroni salad, and your choice of an entrée.

V's Italiano Ristorante

No reviews yet

Established by “V” (Vita) and Jay Totta in 1963 and still family owned and operated, V’s Italiano Ristorante has been an institution in Kansas City’s dining scene for over 50 years.
Over the decades, V’s Italiano has expanded to our current location with an elegant dining room that accommodates 150 guests, as well as three private dining rooms for groups up to 135.
V’s Italiano has also twice been named one of the “100 Best Brunch Restaurants in America”
Providing uncompromised, professional service in a beautiful, relaxed, old world environment makes us one of the best Italian restaurants Kansas City has to offer. The restaurant’s cuisine, overseen by the third generation of Totta’s, is steeped in rich, family tradition delivering a wide variety of authentic Italian specialties, with fresh, high-quality ingredients, as well as a complete menu featuring mouthwatering steaks, succulent poultry, fresh seafood and handmade pizza.

PepperJax Grill

No reviews yet

Experience the Thrill of the Grill, to go!

THE BREAKFAST & LUNCH LOVERS RESTAURANT

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Charlie D's Express

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston