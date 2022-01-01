Go
Charlie Riedel's Restaurant

Come in and enjoy!

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

3140 County Road 10 • $

Avg 4.5 (1 reviews)

Popular Items

Side of dill pickles
Chicken Tenders
Cheeseburger$6.29
American cheese
Poppy roll
Onion Rings$4.39
Full Plate$12.99
Served with two meats, mac salad, and homefries
Value Meal #1 Cheeseburger$11.99
Cheese burger on a poppy seed roll with fries and a drink
Fish Fry Dinner$14.19
Breaded 12oz Haddock. Includes Fries, Coleslaw & Dinner Roll
Charlieburger$6.29
Our signature burger! Served with provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on a poppy seed roll
Kiddie Cheeseburger Value Meal$6.99
Includes fries or applesauce and a drink
French Fries$3.89
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

3140 County Road 10

Canandaigua NY

Sunday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

