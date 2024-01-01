Charlie’s Café & Bakery - 169 High Rd,
Open today 8:00 AM - 5:00 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Location
169 High Rd,, London GB N22 6BA
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Dan & Decarlo (UK) - East Finchley - 20 High Road, Finchley
No Reviews
20 High Road, Finchley London, GB N2 9PJ
View restaurant
La Rosetta - 160 Stoke Newington High Street
No Reviews
160 Stoke Newington High Street London, GB N16 7JL
View restaurant