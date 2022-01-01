Go
CharlieMac's Burger Kitchen

4160 Texas 6 Frontage Rd

Popular Items

Spicy Seoul Sister Turkey Burger$9.00
Turkey Patty, Smoked Gouda Cheese, Spicy Korean BBQ Sauce, Tomatoes, Pickles and Lettuce.
Fries NOT included.
Ed's Cream Cheese Burger$13.00
Beef Patty, Deep Fried Bacon, Whipped Cream Cheese, Roasted 3-Pepper Blend, Raspberry Chipotle Mayo, Carmelized Onions, Lettuce, Tomatoes and Pickles.
Fries NOT included.
World's Best Bacon-Double$13.00
2 Beef Patties, Bacon, American Cheese, Stover Sauce, Carmelized Onions, Tomatoes and Pickles.
Fries NOT included.
TOTS$3.00
FRENCH FRIES$3.00
Fries may vary.. we use steak fries or waffle fries.
Mini Mac Burger$9.00
Single Beef Patty, American Cheese, Stover Sauce, Carmelized Onions, Tomatoes, Pickles & Lettuce.
Fries NOT included.
4160 Texas 6 Frontage Rd

College Station TX

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:05 am - 1:00 pm
Wednesday11:05 am - 1:00 pm
Thursday11:05 am - 1:00 pm
Friday11:05 am - 1:00 pm
Saturday11:05 am - 1:00 pm
