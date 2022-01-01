Charlie's Best Burgers
Come in and enjoy!
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
506 S Euclid St • $
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
506 S Euclid St
Fullerton CA
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:30 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:30 pm
Nearby restaurants
Cielo Karaoke Y Mas!
Latin American infused cuisine.
Les Amis Restaurant
Come in and enjoy!
Tastea
Come in and enjoy!
WaBa Grill
#WhereDoYouWaBa