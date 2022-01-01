Go
Charlie's Pizza & Sub Shop

Come in and enjoy!

PIZZA • HOAGIES • CHEESESTEAKS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

1401 West Market Street • $

Avg 4 (9 reviews)

Popular Items

Small Middleswarth$0.99
Original$1.25
Charlie's CLUB
*Ham or Turkey or Roast Beef, Bacon, and Provolone or American
Grilled Chicken Salad$8.50
Grilled chicken (hot and served on side) on a bed of spring mix or iceberg lettuce. Topped with tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, homemade croutons, and choice of American or Provolone cheese.
Traditional Ham
*Deli Ham with Provolone or American
Traditional Italian
*Capicola, Hard Salami, Pepperoni, with Provolone or American
Traditional Regular
*Cooked Salami, Bologna, with Provolone or American
Personal Pizza
*All pizza made with homemade dough, our traditional marinara, oregano, and melted Mozzarella.
Traditional Turkey
8 Cut
*All pizza made with homemade dough, our traditional marinara, oregano, and melted Mozzarella.
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
Curbside Pickup
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Takeout

Location

1401 West Market Street

Pottsville PA

SundayClosed
Monday10:30 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 7:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

