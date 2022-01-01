Charlies Place
Come in and enjoy!
8624 I-30
Location
8624 I-30
Little Rock AR
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Gino's Pizza & Philly Steak - #1
Come in and enjoy!
LoMax’s Soul Food And Catering
Come in and enjoy the best Soul food you would ever have!
Spec Ops Gaming Lounge
Come in and enjoy!
Hideaway Pizza
Seriously Great Pizza Since 1957.
26 Specialty Pies - Pastas - Sandwiches - Salads and don't forget Craft Beer!