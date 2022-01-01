Go
Toast

Charlies Place Restaurant

Come in and enjoy!

26 West Main Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Cheeseburger$11.00
lettuce, cheese, tomato, mayo & fries
Niantic Burger$12.00
Topped with grilled onions, mushrooms, bacon, and cheese, with fries
Kid's Chicken Fingers w/Fries$5.95
Chicken Tenders w/ FF$11.00
includes fries
Shrimp Island Skewer Salad$17.00
Key west spiced grilled shrimp over fresh greens with tomato, red onion, fresh mango, and crispy noodles, tossed in a Caribbean mango vinaigrette
Chopped Pasta Salad$14.00
Crisp lettuce, tomatoes, onions, mushrooms, pasta, chicken, and crispy bacon topped with gorgonzola cheese and house made balsamic dressing
Chicken Parm Grinder w/ Fries$11.00
Ahi Tuna Caesar Salad$18.00
Pepper encrusted tuna steak, with artichoke hearts, toasted tomatoes kalaman olives & caper berries tossed in a Caesar salad
Turkey Club$14.00
includes fries
Charlie's Own Carrot Cake$6.95
Our homemade carrot cake topped with cheesecake frosting and finished with glazed walnuts
See full menu

Location

26 West Main Street

Niantic CT

Sunday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Gumdrops & Lollipops - Niantic

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Skipper's Seafood: Niantic

No reviews yet

Mom-&-pop counter-serve offering fried seafood meals, plus a patio with picnic tables & water views.

La Llorona Llc

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Spice Club

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston