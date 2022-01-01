Charlie's Place SLO
We're a family owned restaurant that's been in the industry for 40 years, We opened in 2012 on Foothill Boulevard in San Luis Obispo right off Highway 1 near Cal Poly. We serve a large variety menu that includes American and Mexican food, serving breakfast, lunch, and dinner. We have trivia, karaoke, taco Tuesday, wing Wednesday, and Happy Hour on the weekends!
981 Foothill Blvd.
Popular Items
Location
981 Foothill Blvd.
San Luis Obispo CA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
