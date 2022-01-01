Charlie's Place SLO

Go
We're a family owned restaurant that's been in the industry for 40 years, We opened in 2012 on Foothill Boulevard in San Luis Obispo right off Highway 1 near Cal Poly. We serve a large variety menu that includes American and Mexican food, serving breakfast, lunch, and dinner. We have trivia, karaoke, taco Tuesday, wing Wednesday, and Happy Hour on the weekends!

981 Foothill Blvd.

Popular Items

Chicken Quesadilla$14.50
1/2 Vaquero Fries$9.75
Veggie Omelet$13.00
Breakfast Burrito$8.50
Crispy Chicken Salad$13.00
To-Go Soda
Huevos Rancheros$12.50
Chicken Strip with Fries$10.50
Hangover Burrito$12.25
Bacon & Eggs$11.50
981 Foothill Blvd.

San Luis Obispo CA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
