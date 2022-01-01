Go
Charlie's Place

Come in and enjoy!

PIZZA • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

3073 Cranberry Hwy • $$

Avg 4.2 (229 reviews)

Popular Items

Miller light$3.95
Greek
SM. PLAIN$9.00
Vermont Burger$11.00
Sm Two Top$10.75
Large 2 Top Pizza$15.75
Chef's Salad$14.50
Sm One Top$10.00
SM.LING$10.00
Large 1 Top Pizza$15.25
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Seating
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Curbside Pickup
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

3073 Cranberry Hwy

Wareham MA

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
