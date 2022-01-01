Go
Charlie's Pub & Grub

Whether you're looking for the perfect burger, a game of pool, a quenching beer, or simply a good time, Charlie's is there for you. Come see us for breakfast, lunch, and dinner! In a hurry? Order ahead online or call it in and pick it up or we can have it waiting on your table when you get there!
Come see why we've been around for all of these years and we're still a destination for people that live in and that travel through Terre Haute, IN.

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

1608 Crawford Street • $

Avg 4.9 (11 reviews)

Popular Items

Full Wings$14.00
*Fries$1.99
Pretzel Tweety$10.99
Breaded Tenderloin$7.99
Tweety$9.49
Chicken Strip Basket$7.99
Pretzel Breadsticks$6.99
Chicken Quesadilla$7.99
Philly Cheese Steak$8.99
JR Tweety$8.49
Attributes and Amenities

Sports
Live Music
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1608 Crawford Street

Terre Haute IN

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday7:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 am
Neighborhood Map

