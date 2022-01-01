Charlie's Sandwich Shoppe
Open today 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM
489 Reviews
$
429 Columbus Ave
Boston, MA 02116
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Location
429 Columbus Ave, Boston MA 02116
Nearby restaurants
ILONA
Come in and enjoy!
Bar Lyon
Bar Lyon captures the essence of the bouchon, a traditional Lyonnaise bistro that serves local French
cuisine.
Five Horses Tavern
Five Horses Tavern is conveniently located on Columbus Avenue in Boston’s historic South End. Our mission is to serve modern American comfort food, incorporating locally sourced ingredients, with many vegetarian, vegan and gluten free options. Our friendly staff will make a memorable experience whether you join us for lunch, dinner or our highly acclaimed weekend brunch. Our bar offers a wide variety of craft beers from around the world, boasting 40 draft beers, 60 bottles, signature cocktails and a thoughtfully selected wine list. Guests can enjoy dining on one of the largest patios in the South End.
Toro Boston
Toro is a Spanish tapas restaurant and bar that has been serving the South End since 2005.
CREATED BY JAMES BEARD AWARD-WINNING CHEFS KEN ORINGER AND JAMIE BISSONNETTE, THE MENU FEATURES BARCELONA-INSPIRED HOT AND COLD SMALL PLATES, DESIGNED TO BE SERVED AND ENJOYED TAPAS-STYLE. THE BEVERAGE PROGRAM FEATURES CLASSIC-INSPIRED COCKTAILS AND A ECLECTIC, CAREFULLY CURATED WINE LIST.